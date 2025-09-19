The UNESCO headquarters in Paris has held a conference to honour Chinghiz Aitmatov, the late Kyrgyz writer, journalist, diplomat and statesman.

Organised by Kyrgyzstan's Permanent Mission to UNESCO in cooperation with TURKSOY [International Organization of Turkic Culture], the event "Chinghiz Aitmatov and UNESCO: A Common Heritage Uniting the World" featured a documentary on Aitmatov's life and drew diplomats, cultural figures and international guests.

Kyrgyzstan's UNESCO envoy, Sadyk Sher-Niyaz, stated the video aimed to showcase Aitmatov's enduring legacy.

Event held in Paris highlights Aitmatov's global legacy and enduring message of cultural memory and human dignity, with Turkish envoy to UNESCO calling him "One of the greatest voices of the 20th century".

"This film made me feel like I had returned home. Aitmatov always spoke about people, workers and mothers. We can be proud of what he left us," he said.

"In this complex period, I believe he still guides all humanity," Sher-Niyaz added.

He also thanked Türkiye's envoy to UNESCO Gülnur Aybet for her contribution, noting Aitmatov would top any list of Kyrgyz cultural figures.

'One of the greatest voices of the 20th century'