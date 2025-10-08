WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Trump says he may go to Middle East, with Gaza truce deal 'very close'
US President praises negotiation teams in Egypt's Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh, where US, Turkish, Qatari, Egyptian, and Israeli officials are working to finalise deal between Israel and Hamas.
Trump says he may go to Middle East, with Gaza truce deal 'very close'
"Our final negotiation, as you know, is with Hamas. And it seems to be going well," says Trump. [File] / Reuters
12 hours ago

US President Donald Trump has said that he may go to the Middle East at the end of this week as a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas in Gaza is "very close".

"I may go there sometime toward the end of the week, maybe on Sunday, actually," Trump told reporters at the White House on Wednesday.

"And we'll see, but there is a very good chance. Negotiations are going along very well."

Trump said that "peace for the Middle East, that beautiful phrase, and we hope it's going to come true, but it’s very close, and they’re doing very well."

"Negotiations are going along very well," he said, praising the negotiations team in Egypt’s Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh, where US, Turkish, Qatari, Egyptian, and Israeli officials are working to finalise a deal between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas under his 20-point ceasefire plan.

Meanwhile, several media reports, citing multiple sources involved in the talks, also said a Gaza ceasefire deal is "very close", adding that it could be finalised within 48 hours.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said President Trump could "potentially" visit the Middle East if a deal is reached, CNN reported on Wednesday.

Cautious optimism

Recommended

According to Egyptian state-affiliated TV, US special envoy Steve Witkoff, Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, and Israel's chief negotiator Ron Dermer held an "expanded meeting" in Egypt on Wednesday.

According to a Hamas official, the Palestinian resistance group and Israel have already exchanged lists of hostages and prisoners set to be released as part of the deal.

Several other sources familiar with the matter told Axios that officials from the US, Israel, and Qatar are optimistic that a deal to end the genocide in Gaza could be reached this week.

Two White House officials reported significant progress in the talks.

A senior Israeli official expressed cautious optimism, saying, "There is progress. We feel cautious optimism."

RelatedTRT World - Optimism at Sharm el-Sheikh talks amid fierce Israeli assault on Gaza

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Gaza ceasefire deal set to be signed at 0900 GMT, guarators include Türkiye, Qatar, Egypt and US
In pictures: Palestinians, Israelis erupt in joy as Hamas, Israel agree on first phase of Gaza deal
How did Trump pull off a Gaza peace deal?
'Gaza can rise again quickly': Palestinians in Gaza react to Israel-Hamas peace deal announcement
By Ahmed Almallahi
Hamas expected to swap 20 living captives for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel
Trump set to visit Israel, may address Knesset after Gaza peace deal — report
'Historic step' — World reacts as Israel, Hamas agree on 'first phase' of Trump's Gaza plan
Hamas, Israel sign off on first phase of peace plan — Trump
Arab countries denounce storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by far-right minister
Rubio hands Trump note saying Gaza deal 'very close' - Reports
Illegal Israeli settlers kill Palestinian, wound three in occupied West Bank attack
Israel devastated 83 percent of Gaza City: UN
Spain enacts arms embargo on Israel after parliamentary approval
Omar Yaghi, born to Gaza refugees, wins Nobel Prize for turning displacement into discovery
By Sadiq S Bhat
'Banditry, disregard for law': Global outrage grows over Israel's attack on Gaza aid flotilla
Turkish parliament warns Israel over mistreatment of its citizens, demands their return