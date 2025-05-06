The Palestinian resistance group Hamas warned that an Israeli plan to expand its onslaught on Gaza would mean "sacrificing" its hostages.

On Sunday, Israel’s Security Cabinet approved a plan to expand its ongoing war on Gaza and occupy territory inside the Palestinian enclave.

“The approval of the (Israeli) occupation cabinet of plans to expand its ground offensive in Gaza represents an explicit decision to sacrifice the Israeli hostages in the enclave,” Hamas said in a statement on Tuesday.

It called the Israeli decision “a reproduction of the cycle of failure” over the past 20 months without “achieving its declared goals.”

Hamas said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s comments about expanding the war on Gaza “reflect his insistence on committing more crimes against civilians under a cover provided by the US administration.”

It appealed to the Arab and Islamic nations, the UN, and the international community “to take immediate action to curb the fascist occupation government, and bring its leaders to international justice.”