United Nations: Kenyan President William Samoei Ruto has delivered a forceful speech at the UN General Assembly, strongly calling for the restructuring of the UN Security Council [UNSC] and demanding "two permanent seats" for Africa at the Council.

"For two decades, this demand, however, continues to be ignored, deferred, or endlessly debated to the detriment of both Africa and the legitimacy of the United Nations itself. You can't claim to be UN while continuing to disregard voices of 54 nation," Ruto told the leaders at the UNGA on Wednesday.

Ruto said Africa is no longer willing to wait on the margins of global governance, "while decisions about peace, security, and development are made without our understanding, perspectives and voice."

Ruto said Africa has been seeking a permanent seat at the UNSC for 20 years, demanding "two permanent seats with full rights, including the veto, and two additional non-permanent seats on the UN Security Council."

Ruto questioned the current structure of the UNSC, stating that it has been addressing only the priorities of the major victors of World War 2.

UN must 'reflect today's realities'

The UNSC has five permanent members—the US, China, Russia, UK, and France—all with veto power. The other ten seats are non-permanent and regionally distributed.