President Ruto of Kenya demands UN Security Council overhaul, advocating for two permanent African seats, deeming the continent's exclusion as "grossly unjust"
Ruto questions the current structure of the UNSC, saying it has been only addressing the priorities of the major winners of WW2. / Other
September 24, 2025

United Nations:  Kenyan President William Samoei Ruto has delivered a forceful speech at the UN General Assembly, strongly calling for the restructuring of the UN Security Council [UNSC] and demanding "two permanent seats" for Africa at the Council.

"For two decades, this demand, however, continues to be ignored, deferred, or endlessly debated to the detriment of both Africa and the legitimacy of the United Nations itself. You can't claim to be UN while continuing to disregard voices of 54 nation," Ruto told the leaders at the UNGA on Wednesday.

Ruto said Africa is no longer willing to wait on the margins of global governance, "while decisions about peace, security, and development are made without our understanding, perspectives and voice."

Ruto said Africa has been seeking a permanent seat at the UNSC for 20 years, demanding "two permanent seats with full rights, including the veto, and two additional non-permanent seats on the UN Security Council."

Ruto questioned the current structure of the UNSC, stating that it has been addressing only the priorities of the major victors of World War 2.

UN must 'reflect today's realities'

The UNSC has five permanent members—the US, China, Russia, UK, and France—all with veto power. The other ten seats are non-permanent and regionally distributed.

African nations have consistently urged for a more representative UN, particularly its Security Council.

There have been demands for at least one seat for the continent.

However, Ruto called for at least two in his UNGA speech, stating that Africa's exclusion is not only "unacceptable and grossly unjust, it undermines the very credibility of the UN."

"The world must understand that reforming the Security Council is not a favour to Africa; it is a necessity for the UN's own survival. If the UN is to remain relevant in this Century, it must reflect today's realities, not the post-war power arrangements of 1945," he added.

Ruto noted Africa's prominence on the UNSC agenda, its significant contributions to UN peacekeeping, and its disproportionate burden from instability.

"Yet we remain the only continent without a permanent seat at the table, where decisions about our destiny are made," he said.

SOURCE:TRT World
