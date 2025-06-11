POLITICS
2 min read
Israeli minister hints at surprise strike on Iran as nuclear tensions spike
Amid reports of stalled progress in US–Iran indirect nuclear talks, Israel hints at a sudden strike on Iran. Tehran warns of retaliation while maintaining that its nuclear programme is peaceful.
Israeli minister hints at surprise strike on Iran as nuclear tensions spike
‘In strategy, war is waged suddenly,’ Amichai Eliyahu says, without providing further details. / Anadolu Agency
June 11, 2025

Israeli Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu alluded that any potential Israeli military strike on Iran would be “a surprise” amid rising regional tensions.

“It's not certain that anyone among us knows when and how the attack on Iran will happen,” Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper quoted Eliyahu as saying, amid media reports about Israeli plans to strike Iran on Thursday.

“Everyone remembers the sudden strike on (former Hezbollah Secretary-General) Hassan Nasrallah,” he added.

“In strategy, war is waged suddenly,” Eliyahu said, without providing further details.

His comments came as reports of stalled progress in indirect nuclear negotiations between the US and Iran fuelled uncertainty in the Middle East.

The main sticking point in nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington remains Iran’s uranium enrichment program.

RelatedTRT Global - Iran says it has intel to strike Israel in response to 'any' attack on nuclear sites

‘Iran would strike US military bases’

While the US demands a complete halt to enrichment, Iranian negotiators insist the program is non-negotiable and will continue with or without a deal.

Recommended

US President Donald Trump, who has previously advocated for a military response if diplomacy fails, said on Wednesday he was less confident that Iran would agree to stop uranium enrichment.

Iranian Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh warned the same day that Iran would strike US military bases in the region if attacked.

The US, Israel, and several other countries accuse Iran of seeking to develop nuclear weapons. Tehran insists its nuclear program is peaceful and aimed at power generation.

Iran is seeking relief from international sanctions in exchange for limiting some aspects of its nuclear activities while maintaining its right to peaceful nuclear energy under international law.

Israel remains the only country in the region believed to possess a nuclear arsenal, though it has never officially acknowledged it and is not subject to international inspections.

RelatedTRT Global - US and Iran set for next round of nuclear talks in Oman as regional tensions soar

Explore
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Venezuela ready for 'armed struggle' against US as Maduro mobilises 2.5M troops
White House vows crackdown on 'left-wing terror' after Kirk killing
Killer vowed to 'take out' Charlie Kirk, FBI chief reveals
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Nepal PM appoints three ministers to interim cabinet ahead of March elections
Russia blames Ukraine for drone breach in Romania, calls it a 'provocation'
Nepal's new prime minister Karki promises to tackle corruption and inequality
Trump urges NATO members to halt Russian oil purchases, vows 50–100% tariffs on China
Israeli troops involved in Gaza genocide, their mothers resist redeployment to fight Netanyahu's war
Gaza genocide casualties 200,000+, military didn't adhere to war rules, admits ex-Israel army chief
Hamas defiant on stance, calls Israel's attack on Qatar a 'direct shot' at Trump's truce plan
Who is Tyler Robinson, suspect in Charlie Kirk's killing?
Missouri Senate passes Trump-backed plan that could get Republicans another US House seat