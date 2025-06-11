Israeli Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu alluded that any potential Israeli military strike on Iran would be “a surprise” amid rising regional tensions.

“It's not certain that anyone among us knows when and how the attack on Iran will happen,” Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper quoted Eliyahu as saying, amid media reports about Israeli plans to strike Iran on Thursday.

“Everyone remembers the sudden strike on (former Hezbollah Secretary-General) Hassan Nasrallah,” he added.

“In strategy, war is waged suddenly,” Eliyahu said, without providing further details.

His comments came as reports of stalled progress in indirect nuclear negotiations between the US and Iran fuelled uncertainty in the Middle East.

The main sticking point in nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington remains Iran’s uranium enrichment program.

‘Iran would strike US military bases’

While the US demands a complete halt to enrichment, Iranian negotiators insist the program is non-negotiable and will continue with or without a deal.