Japan has warned it would consider "new measures and a response" if Israel takes steps that block the path toward a two-state solution in Palestine.

"Japan fully supports the aspirations of the Palestinian people to establish their own independent state," Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya said at a UN conference on Palestine in New York.

"Should Israel take further actions that block the path to the realization of a two-state solution, Japan will be compelled to introduce new measures and a response," Iwaya said.

He stressed that Tokyo has long supported a two-state solution, adding: "For my country, the issue of recognizing a Palestinian state is not a matter of if but when."

Japan has so far resisted calls to formally recognize Palestine, even as countries such as Australia, Canada, the UK, France, Belgium and others have done so in recent weeks.

Grave juncture