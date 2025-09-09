WORLD
1 min read
Iraq announces release of kidnapped researcher
Iraqi PM stresses they will not be lenient in enforcing the law after announcing the release of Elizabeth Tsurkov.
Iraq announces release of kidnapped researcher
A picture of Emma Tsurkov and her sister Elizabeth Tsurkov. / AP
September 9, 2025

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has announced the release of Israeli-Russian academic Elizabeth Tsurkov, who was kidnapped in Baghdad in March 2023.

"As a culmination of extensive efforts exerted by our security services over the course of many months, we announce the release of the Russian citizen, Elizabeth Tsurkov," Sudani said on X on Tuesday.

US President Donald Trump also announced that Tsurkov has been freed.

Tsurkov, a Princeton University researcher, went missing in Iraq during a research trip in March 2023.

Recommended

Al-Sudani said: "We reaffirm once again that we will not be lenient in enforcing the law and upholding the authority of the state, and we will not allow anyone to tarnish the reputation of Iraq and Iraqis."

Under the previous administration of former president Joe Biden, Tsurkov's family struggled to get Washington to throw its weight behind efforts to secure her release. US officials then said there was little they could do because she is not an American citizen.

A Trump administration hostage negotiator travelled to Iraq in February to push for Tsurkov's release, according to sources.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Israeli scammer 'Tinder Swindler' arrested in Georgia
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
UK summons Russian ambassador after multiple NATO airspace breaches
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Medvedev warns no-fly zone over Ukraine would trigger NATO-Russia conflict
Pakistan army says it killed 31 terrorists in security operations
US military officers make surprise appearance at Russia-Belarus ‘Zapad-2025’ war games