Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has announced the release of Israeli-Russian academic Elizabeth Tsurkov, who was kidnapped in Baghdad in March 2023.

"As a culmination of extensive efforts exerted by our security services over the course of many months, we announce the release of the Russian citizen, Elizabeth Tsurkov," Sudani said on X on Tuesday.

US President Donald Trump also announced that Tsurkov has been freed.

Tsurkov, a Princeton University researcher, went missing in Iraq during a research trip in March 2023.