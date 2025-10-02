WAR ON GAZA
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
"Türkiye has advocated for years for a reformed, inclusive, democratic, accountable, and effective Security Council," Yildiz says.
Yildiz said that Türkiye will continue to stand by the Palestinians until the two-state solution goal is achieved. / AA Archive
October 2, 2025

Türkiye's representative to the United Nations, Ahmet Yildiz, has said that Ankara has been advocating for effective Security Council reforms for many years, saying the use of the veto underscores the urgency of the matter.

"Türkiye has advocated for years for a reformed, inclusive, democratic, accountable, and effective Security Council," Yildiz said on X on Wednesday.

"The use of the veto underscores the urgency of this cause," he added.

Yildiz invokes Gaza

Yildiz cited the genocide in Gaza, where many ceasefire resolutions have been presented and agreed by all members, only to be vetoed by the US.

"The international community has a joint responsibility to stop the humanitarian suffering experienced in Gaza over the last two years," Yildiz said.

"Türkiye welcomes the ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at a ceasefire and will continue to actively support these initiatives."

He said that Türkiye will continue to stand by the Palestinians until the two-state solution goal is achieved.

"Türkiye will continue to stand resolutely by the side of the Palestinian people until a political solution based on the two-state vision is achieved," he added.

