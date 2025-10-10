A ceasefire in Gaza has done little to ease the deep wounds inflicted on journalists in the besieged Palestinian enclave after two years of relentless Israeli attacks, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has said.

Israel has killed over 250 journalists since October 2023, a staggering number of casualties among professionals protected under international laws.

While the truce brokered in Cairo as part of US President Donald Trump’s “lasting peace” initiative was confirmed on Friday, Israel continued to bomb Gaza.

Despite the announcement of a ceasefire, Israel bombed Khan Younis and Gaza City.

Among the casualties was Arafat al-Khour, a photojournalist for Abu Dhabi TV, who was wounded while documenting the aftermath of a strike in Gaza City’s Sabra neighbourhood.

“The relief of a ceasefire in Gaza must not distract from the catastrophic situation facing journalists,” said Jonathan Dagher, head of RSF’s Middle East desk.

“If impunity for these crimes continues, they will be repeated in Gaza, Palestine, and elsewhere in the world.”

Silencing the story

The media has paid a staggering price since the start of Israel’s genocide.

Journalists have been killed while reporting, in their homes, and even as they attempted to flee. Entire newsrooms have been reduced to rubble.

Telecommunications infrastructure has been destroyed, severing communication and making reporting from Gaza nearly impossible.

For many months, Palestinian journalists have been the sole witnesses to the war, documenting atrocities while enduring hunger, siege, and fear.

RSF has filed five legal complaints with the International Criminal Court (ICC), urging it to investigate the Israeli war crimes against the press.