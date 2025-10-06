WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Gaza aid vessel activists faced 'verbal, physical' abuse in Israeli detention — Moroccan journalist
"This was an unprecedented experience — we suffered greatly after being kidnapped in international waters by the Israeli occupation," Younes Ait Yassine says.
Gaza aid vessel activists faced 'verbal, physical' abuse in Israeli detention — Moroccan journalist
Israel started to raid the vessels before taking them to Ashdod port / AA
October 6, 2025

Moroccan journalist Younes Ait Yassine, one of the participants of the Global Sumud Flotilla to break the blockade on Gaza, said that activists detained by Israel were subjected to "verbal, physical, and psychological abuse."

His remarks came on Sunday as three Moroccan activists returned to the country via Istanbul after being released by Israeli authorities.

The Global Sumud Flotilla set sail late August seeking to provide aid to Gaza, but Israel attacked the boats earlier this week, detaining more than 400 people, whom it began deporting on Friday.

On Saturday afternoon, 137 activists of various nationalities, including four Moroccans, arrived at the Istanbul Airport on a special Turkish Airlines flight. Two Moroccan activists, meanwhile, still remain in detention, according to rights groups.

"This was an unprecedented experience — we suffered greatly after being kidnapped in international waters by the Israeli occupation," Ait Yassine told reporters.

"During our detention, we were subjected to verbal, physical, and psychological assaults, enduring violations and humiliation of our human dignity."

RelatedTRT World - Turkish activist says Israel severely tortured Greta Thunberg, forced her to kiss Israeli flag
Recommended

'Rejection of normalisation'

Dozens of Moroccans gathered at the Mohammed V International Airport in Casablanca, waving Palestinian flags and chanting slogans against Israeli genocidal war to show solidarity with the returning activists.

"I'll take off my journalist's hat and speak as a Moroccan — it is time for the public's rejection of normalisation to be reflected in government policy. There can be no justification for continuing ties with a rogue state that practices piracy and kidnaps hundreds of activists on the high seas," Ait Yassine added. Morocco signed the Abraham Accords and normalised relations with Israel in 2020.

The Israeli assault on the flotilla has triggered public protests and official condemnations in several countries, alongside growing calls for the release of detained activists and for Tel Aviv to be held accountable for its violations of international law.

Israel has maintained the blockade of Gaza, home to nearly 2.4 million people, for almost 18 years.

Israel has killed over 67,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, so far in its carnage in besieged Gaza.

It has reduced most of the blockaded enclave to ruins, and practically displaced all of its population.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
UK prosecutors appeal dismissal of terrorism charge against Kneecap rapper
Freedom aid flotilla 150 nautical miles from Gaza to challenge Israel's blockade, organisers say
Italy's Meloni says she and her ministers have been denounced to ICC for Gaza genocide complicity
In pictures: Worldwide protests as Israel’s brutal war on Gaza enters third year
‘I stand with the people’: An aid worker carries the burden of hope in Gaza
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
9 major lies Israel promoted after October 7, 2023 to justify genocide in Gaza
By Noureldein Ghanem
European MPs slam Israel over flotilla raid, demand release of activists
US statement notes 1,200 Israeli victims, but skips 67,000+ Palestinians killed in genocide
Israel’s Gaza genocide surpasses all terrorism: Turkish parliament speaker
Hamas renews commitment to resistance on second anniversary of Gaza genocide
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Turkish First Lady marks second anniversary of Gaza genocide, calls for unity against oppression
Interactive: Gaza’s amputee children in Israel’s two-year genocide
By Nurdan Erdogan
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
‘Systematic genocide’: Türkiye's comms chief calls out Israel’s occupation, killings of Palestinians
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations