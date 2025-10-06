Moroccan journalist Younes Ait Yassine, one of the participants of the Global Sumud Flotilla to break the blockade on Gaza, said that activists detained by Israel were subjected to "verbal, physical, and psychological abuse."

His remarks came on Sunday as three Moroccan activists returned to the country via Istanbul after being released by Israeli authorities.

The Global Sumud Flotilla set sail late August seeking to provide aid to Gaza, but Israel attacked the boats earlier this week, detaining more than 400 people, whom it began deporting on Friday.

On Saturday afternoon, 137 activists of various nationalities, including four Moroccans, arrived at the Istanbul Airport on a special Turkish Airlines flight. Two Moroccan activists, meanwhile, still remain in detention, according to rights groups.

"This was an unprecedented experience — we suffered greatly after being kidnapped in international waters by the Israeli occupation," Ait Yassine told reporters.

"During our detention, we were subjected to verbal, physical, and psychological assaults, enduring violations and humiliation of our human dignity."