Washington, DC, — Across the United States, wreaths are laid, and names are read aloud on Memorial Day.



It's a day set aside to remember military personnel who died while serving — an observance rooted in the aftermath of the Civil War, when communities began decorating soldiers' graves.

Originally known as Decoration Day, it has grown into a moment of reflection. For some, it's marked by parades and speeches. For others, it's a quiet visit to a morning ceremony at a local memorial.

The day offers a glimpse into how the country remembers its war dead — through public rituals, personal gestures, and a pause in the calendar that carries weight. It also coincides with the unofficial start of summer, blending remembrance with routine.

For two hours, the Annual National Memorial Day Parade would trace its way down Constitution Avenue — from Seventh to 17th Street — cutting through the capital like a river of remembrance.

More than 200,000 people gathered. More than 10,000 marched.

The last of a generation

The prelude to Memorial Day began under a crisp blue sky.



Military bands tuned up with precise grace. Trumpets pierced the air like folded letters from the front. Bagpipes keened. Families leaned closer together.

By 2 PM, the parade moved.



There was Scotty Hasting, veteran turned country singer, his voice a mix of gravel and grace.

There were celebrities — Joe Mantegna and Gary Sinise.



Further down came the Grand Marshals: Medal of Honor recipients Brady, Byers, Davis, and Ingram. They passed by quietly, waving occasionally.

And then the last of a generation.

A dozen WWII veterans, seated in open-top vehicles, bundled against the breeze. Some still saluted. One nodded with eyes shut, as if counting names in his head.



A girl in a sundress clutched a small flag and shouted, "Thank you."

At Arlington, not far from the edge of the city's noise, the moment unfolded in parallel. US President Trump stood before the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

"Every day the Republic stands is only possible because of those who did what had to be done when duty called," he said.



"Our debt to them is eternal, and it does not diminish with time. It only grows and grows and grows with each passing year."

Memory in motion