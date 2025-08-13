WORLD
1 min read
Paris Airport worker suspended for shouting “Free Palestine” to Israeli airline crew
Investigation concludes Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport worker shouted ‘Free Palestine’ during radio exchange with El Al crew, French Transport Minister says.
Paris Airport worker suspended for shouting “Free Palestine” to Israeli airline crew
An El Al Israel Airlines Boeing 737 airplane / Reuters
August 13, 2025

A Paris airport worker has been suspended for shouting “Free Palestine” over the radio to the crew of an Israeli airline, the French transport minister has said.

French Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot confirmed late on Tuesday that the incident, which took place on the morning of on August 11, was investigated following a complaint by the crew of Israel’s El Al airline.

The investigation concluded that at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport staff member shouted “Free Palestine” during a radio exchange with the El Al crew, Tabarot said on the American social media platform X.

Recommended

He emphasised that the worker’s remarks violated radio communication rules, which should be limited to matters concerning “the safety and order of air traffic.”

"He has been barred from performing any duties until further notice. A disciplinary procedure was immediately initiated," he added.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Trump files $15B defamation suit against New York Times, calls paper ‘mouthpiece for Democrats’
US to add Afghanistan, Colombia to list of countries that failed to fight drug trafficking
US struck another 'Venezuelan drug vessel', killing three: Trump
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Israeli scammer 'Tinder Swindler' arrested in Georgia
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
UK summons Russian ambassador after multiple NATO airspace breaches