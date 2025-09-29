Poland on Monday said that Beijing is the only global actor with sufficient leverage over Moscow to bring about a ceasefire in the ongoing war in Ukraine.

"I personally believe that China is the only country that could actually force a ceasefire in this war," Poland’s Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski told the Warsaw Forum.

“Russia is now so dependent on China that this is a very powerful lever. The question, of course, is whether they would use it,” he said.

He said Chinese officials had also conveyed their support for a ceasefire in Ukraine but urged Beijing to translate words into action.

'Europe must be feared’

For his part, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot emphasised that the war in Ukraine has fundamentally changed Europe’s security outlook, pushing the continent to prepare for a future where it can no longer rely exclusively on outside powers.