The African Union has said it would not recognise a "so-called parallel government" in Sudan, urging its members to follow suit.

The AU's Peace and Security Council "called on all AU Member States and the international community to reject the fragmentation of Sudan and not recognise the so-called 'parallel government' which has serious consequences on the peace efforts and the existential future of the country," it said in a statement.

Sudan is split, with the national army controlling the north, east and centre, having recently retaken the capital Khartoum, while the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) hold most of Darfur and parts of Kordofan, where recent attacks have killed hundreds, according to local rights groups.

The internationally recognised army-aligned government, formed in May, is headed by former UN official Kamil Idris.

On Saturday, the RSF announced its own "government of peace and unity" with Mohamed Hassan al-Ta'ayshi as prime minister and a presidential council.

Deepening fragmentation