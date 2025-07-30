AFRICA
African Union rejects RSF's parallel government in Sudan
Sudan’s two-year civil war has pitted the government against the RSF, which has now named its own prime minister.
Smoke rises after RSF drone strikes hit the northern port in Port Sudan, a Red Sea city, on May 6, 2025. / AP
July 30, 2025

The African Union has said it would not recognise a "so-called parallel government" in Sudan, urging its members to follow suit.

The AU's Peace and Security Council "called on all AU Member States and the international community to reject the fragmentation of Sudan and not recognise the so-called 'parallel government' which has serious consequences on the peace efforts and the existential future of the country," it said in a statement.

Sudan is split, with the national army controlling the north, east and centre, having recently retaken the capital Khartoum, while the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) hold most of Darfur and parts of Kordofan, where recent attacks have killed hundreds, according to local rights groups.

The internationally recognised army-aligned government, formed in May, is headed by former UN official Kamil Idris.

On Saturday, the RSF announced its own "government of peace and unity" with Mohamed Hassan al-Ta'ayshi as prime minister and a presidential council.

Deepening fragmentation

United Nations officials warned the move could deepen Sudan's fragmentation and complicate diplomatic efforts to end the conflict that began in April 2023.

The AU statement also "unequivocally condemned all forms of external interference, which is fuelling the Sudanese conflict".

The civil war began after a power struggle between army chief Abdel Fattah al Burhan and Daglo – once allies who ousted Omar al Bashir in 2019.

Two years later, the pair led a coup that derailed Sudan's transition to civilian rule.

The war has killed tens of thousands and created the world's largest hunger and displacement crises.

