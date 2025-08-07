Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has arrived in the Syrian capital Damascus for a high-level visit aimed at advancing cooperation between Türkiye and Syria.

Fidan, on Thursday, met with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani, and other senior officials during his trip.

The visit marks another milestone in the deepening relationship between Ankara and Damascus, coming eight months after the fall of the Assad regime and the beginning of a new political chapter in Syria.

According to diplomatic sources, the talks will focus on reviewing the progress achieved in bilateral relations over recent months and exploring further avenues for cooperation across various sectors, including security, reconstruction, and regional stability.

Syria's reconstruction, joint counter-terrorism efforts

One of the key agenda items is Syria’s reconstruction and economic recovery, an area where Türkiye has pledged technical and logistical support.