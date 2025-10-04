WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Trump says Gaza ceasefire to be 'immediately effective' when Hamas confirms
Trump says that once Hamas confirms, conditions for the next phase of the deal will be created.
Trump says Gaza ceasefire to be 'immediately effective' when Hamas confirms
Smoke rises from the area as Israel continues its attacks / AA
October 4, 2025

US President Donald Trump has said that Israel agreed to an initial withdrawal line in Gaza, a key step toward a ceasefire and the beginning of a long-awaited hostage and prisoner exchange with Hamas.

"After negotiations, Israel has agreed to the initial withdrawal line, which we have shown to and shared with Hamas," Hamas said on Saturday.

"When Hamas confirms, the Ceasefire will be immediately effective, the Hostages and Prisoner Exchange will begin, and we will create the conditions for the next phase of withdrawal, which will bring us close to the end of this 3,000-year catastrophe," Trump said on Truth Social.

Earlier, Trump asked the Palestinian group Hamas to act swiftly in ongoing hostage release and peace negotiations in Gaza.

"I appreciate that Israel has temporarily stopped the bombing in order to give the Hostage release and Peace Deal a chance to be completed. Hamas must move quickly, or else all bets will be off," Trump said on Truth Social.

RelatedTRT World - Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Recommended

Israeli carnage

His remarks came a day after Hamas announced its willingness to release all Israeli captives, alive and dead, and to hand over Gaza's administration to an independent Palestinian authority composed of technocrats.

However, it stressed that the enclave's future and Palestinian rights must be addressed within a broader national Palestinian framework.

Israel has killed over 67,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in its carnage in besieged Gaza.

It has reduced most of the enclave to ruins, and practically displaced all of its population.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
UK prosecutors appeal dismissal of terrorism charge against Kneecap rapper
Freedom aid flotilla 150 nautical miles from Gaza to challenge Israel's blockade, organisers say
Italy's Meloni says she and her ministers have been denounced to ICC for Gaza genocide complicity
In pictures: Worldwide protests as Israel’s brutal war on Gaza enters third year
‘I stand with the people’: An aid worker carries the burden of hope in Gaza
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
9 major lies Israel promoted after October 7, 2023 to justify genocide in Gaza
By Noureldein Ghanem
European MPs slam Israel over flotilla raid, demand release of activists
US statement notes 1,200 Israeli victims, but skips 67,000+ Palestinians killed in genocide
Israel’s Gaza genocide surpasses all terrorism: Turkish parliament speaker
Hamas renews commitment to resistance on second anniversary of Gaza genocide
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Turkish First Lady marks second anniversary of Gaza genocide, calls for unity against oppression
Interactive: Gaza’s amputee children in Israel’s two-year genocide
By Nurdan Erdogan
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
‘Systematic genocide’: Türkiye's comms chief calls out Israel’s occupation, killings of Palestinians
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations