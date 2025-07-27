At least six people were killed in a stampede after a large crowd gathered at the Mansa Devi temple in the northern Indian city of Haridwar, ANI reported, citing Garhwal Division Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey.

The chief minister of India's northern state of Uttarakhand posted on X that local police and other rescue teams have reached the spot and are engaged in relief and rescue operations.

The injured have been taken to the local hospital, the ANI report added on Sunday.

India has a history of crowd accidents. At least 30 people died at the Maha Kumbh Hindu festival in January as tens of millions gathered to dip in sacred waters.