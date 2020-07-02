Fast News

So far 113 bodies have found at the site where miners were collecting stones in the jade-rich Hpakantarea of Kachin state when a "muddy wave" caused by heavy rain buried them.

A local police officer said search-and-rescue efforts had been suspended due to heavy rains on July 2, 2020. (Facebook/Myanmar Fire Services Department)

At least 113 people have died in a mudslide at a jade mine in northern Myanmar on Thursday.

"A total of 113 bodies been found so far," Myanmar Fire Service said in a Facebook post.

A local police officer said search and rescue efforts had been suspended due to heavy rains.

The website of 7Day News Journal reported earlier that 200 people were unaccounted for.

Dozens die each year while working in Myanmar's highly lucrative but poorly regulated jade industry. Photo courtesy: Facebook/Myanmar Fire Services Department. (Facebook/Myanmar Fire Services Department)

The miners were collecting stones in the jade-rich Hpakantarea of Kachin state when a "muddy wave" caused by heavy rain buried them, the fire service said in a Facebook post.

Deadly landslides and other accidents are common in the poorly regulated mines of Hpakant.

Photos posted on the Facebook page showed a search and rescue team wading through a valley apparently flooded by the mudslide.

The miners were collecting stones in Myanmar's Hpakantarea of Kachin state. (Facebook/Myanmar Fire Services Department)

Open jade mines have pockmarked Hpakant's remote terrain and given it the appearance of a vast moonscape.

Fatal landslides in the area are common, and the victims are often from impoverished ethnic communities that are looking for scraps left behind by big firms.

Watchdog Global Witness estimated that the industry was worth some $31 billion in 2014, although very little reached state coffers.

READ MORE: Myanmar landslide kills dozens, many more feared missing

Source: TRTWorld and agencies