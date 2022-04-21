Fast News

The move came after French data watchdog CNIL slapped the tech giant with a $162 million fine in January for making it harder to reject cookies than to accept them.

Cookies are packets of data installed on a user's computer that allow browsers to save information about their session. (Reuters)

Google has announced it was starting to roll out an option for European users to reject "cookies" with a single click, months after it was slapped with a massive fine.

"We have completely overhauled our approach, including changing the infrastructure we use to manage cookies," the US based tech giant wrote in a blog post on Thursday.

"These changes have consequences not only for our search engine and YouTube, but also for the sites and content creators who rely on cookies to increase their business and generate revenue," said Google.

The firm committed to changing its practices after French data watchdog CNIL slapped it with a $162 million (150-million-euro) fine in January.

The body criticised Google and Facebook for making it more difficult to opt-out of tracking than opt-in, ordering both firms to make changes within three months or face a penalty of 100,000 euros a day.

Google's update has started to be deployed in France on YouTube and will be extended to all its platforms across Europe.

Tracking with cookies

Google, along with Facebook, has faced an onslaught of legal cases and punishments over its use of web-tracking technology, which breaches EU privacy legislation.

Both platforms use cookies to target advertising, which is their primary source of revenue. But privacy advocates have long pushed back.

Google has said it is trying to develop new tools to preserve its advertising-based business model while complying with the new regulatory requirements.

Since the European Union passed a law on personal data in 2018, known as the GDPR, internet companies are obliged to seek the direct consent of users before installing cookies on their computers.

