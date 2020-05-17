Fast News

The global coronavirus pandemic has affected more than 4.7 million people, with over 312,000 deaths, according to a tracker. Here are more coronavirus-related developments for May 17:

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro observes supporters during a demonstration outside Planalto Palace, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Brasilia, Brazil, May 15, 2020. (Reuters)

Sunday, May 17, 2020

Brazil registers 14,919 new cases, 816 deaths

Brazil confirmed 14,919 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, as well as 816 related deaths, according to data from the Health Ministry.

Brazil has now registered 233,142 confirmed coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, the fourth highest in the world, and 15,633 deaths.

8 more sailors aboard US ship test positive a second time

Eight more sailors aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt have tested positive again for the coronavirus, raising to 13 the number who appear to have become infected a second time while serving aboard the sidelined aircraft carrier.

All the sailors had previously tested positive for the virus and had gone through at least two weeks of isolation. Before they were allowed to go back to the ship, all had to test negative twice in a row, with the tests separated by at least a day or two.

On Saturday, a Navy official confirmed eight additional sailors had tested positive again.

UK to study whether dogs can detect Covid-19

The British government announced Saturday it will spend $605,000 (£500,000) to study if dogs have the ability detect the coronavirus.

The aim is to find a quick, non-invasive method of detecting the virus.

Research will be conducted by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM), Durham University and British charity Medical Detection Dogs.

Chile capital silenced amid lockdown over Covid-19 surge

With near-deserted streets and police checks, the seven million people of Chile's capital, Santiago, began a strict quarantine Saturday after a sharp resurgence of coronavirus cases.

Normal activity in the capital was down 85 percent, the government said, as people were only allowed to leave their homes for essential food and medicine and a short period of exercise.

"Blocks and blocks of the city are completely empty and we can take it that this is a good start," Health Minister Jaime Manalich told reporters at Santiago airport after a fly-over of the city.

US CDC reports 1,435,098 cases, 87,315 deaths

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported a total of 1,435,098 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 22,977 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,325 to 87,315.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as Covid-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on May 15, compared with its count a day earlier.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

Obama criticises virus response in online graduation speech

Former President Barack Obama on Saturday criticised US leaders overseeing the nation's response to the coronavirus, telling college graduates in an online commencement address that the pandemic shows many officials "aren’t even pretending to be in charge.”

Obama spoke on “Show Me Your Walk, HBCU Edition,” a two-hour event for students graduating from historically black colleges and universities broadcast on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. His remarks were unexpectedly political, given the venue, and touched on current events beyond the virus and its social and economic impacts.

“More than anything, this pandemic has fully, finally torn back the curtain on the idea that so many of the folks in charge know what they’re doing,” Obama said. “A lot them aren’t even pretending to be in charge.”

Nepal registers its first death from Covid-19

Nepal's Health Ministry on Saturday registered its first death from Covid-19 pandemic.

A 29-year-old woman died from the novel coronavirus, the ministry said.

She gave birth on May 8 and applied to the hospital she had recently been discharged, and later tested positive for the virus, it added.

The hospital where the woman gave birth was then put under lockdown, and the village she lived in was quarantined, as part of measures to stem the spread of the disease in the country.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Nepal reached 281, while 36 patients have recovered in the country so far.

