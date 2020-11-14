Fast News

The global coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 53.4 million people and killed over 1.3 million. Here are the updates for November 14:

People shop to prepare for Diwali at Southall in London, Friday, November 13, 2020. (AP)

Britain to pilot Covid tests for care home visitors

Visitors to care homes in parts of England will be able to get tested for Covid-19 under a new pilot scheme aimed at reducing onerous restrictions in time for Christmas, the health ministry said.

With England under lockdown until December, care home visits can still go ahead in certain circumstances, but official guidance states that screens, windows or "visiting pods" should be used to reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission.

"I know how heart-breaking restricting visits to care homes has been, not only for residents, many of whom will feel disoriented and confused by the situation, but also their loved ones who aren't able to simply hug each other to support them in this difficult time," health minister Matt Hancock said.

"Thanks to the expanding testing capacity we have in place we can now begin to trial a new way to allow safer visits to take place and prevent the spread of Covid-19."

Brazil registers 29,070 new cases of coronavirus

Brazil registered 29,070 new cases of the virus, the Health Ministry said, bringing the total to 5,810,652.

Deaths rose by 456 to 164,737.

Soccer-Croatia's Brozovic tests positive for Covid-19

Croatia midfielder Marcelo Brozovic has been isolated from the national team after testing positive for the virus ahead of two Nations League games against Sweden and Portugal, the federation said.

Brozovic's positive test follows that of captain Domagoj Vida, who was taken off at halftime during Wednesday's friendly against Turkey after the team was notified that he had returned a positive Covid-19 result.

The federation added that it had informed the Brozovic's club, Inter Milan, as well as Sweden.

Trump predicts virus vaccine will be widely available as soon as April

US President Donald Trump said he expects a coronavirus vaccine to be available for the entire population as soon as April, amid a crush of new infections of the deadly disease that has pushed daily case counts to record highs.

In his first public remarks in over a week following his election loss to Democratic challenge Joe Biden, Trump also said he expects an emergency use authorisation for Pzifer's vaccine "extremely soon."

Source: TRTWorld and agencies