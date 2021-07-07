Fast News

Novel coronavirus has infected more than 185 million people and killed more than 4 million. Here are the latest Covid-related developments for July 8:

People take part in the Hometown Heroes ticker tape parade, to honour essential workers for their work during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), up New York City's "Canyon of Heroes" in lower Manhattan in New York City, New York, US, July 7, 2021. (Reuters)

Thursday, July 8:

US cases rising rapidly as Delta dominates

Covid cases are rising rapidly in the United States as the highly contagious Delta variant dominates and vaccinations stagnate, according to official data.

The seven-day-average of new cases was 13,859 as of July 6, up 21 percent compared to two weeks earlier, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Cases attributed to the most recent days might rise further because of a reporting lag following the July 4 holiday weekend.

The spike comes as the Delta variant, which is more transmissible than any previous strain, accounted for around 52 percent of cases in the two weeks ending July 3, according to the CDC.

Despite having among the highest availability of vaccines of any country, America's immunisation campaign has dropped off steeply since April.

Brazil adds 1,648 more deaths

Brazil has registered 54,022 new Covid cases and 1,648 new deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry has said.

This brings the total in Brazil to nearly 18.9 million cases and 528,540 deaths.

Tunisia reports record 134 fatalities in one day

Tunisia has recorded 9,823 new coronavirus cases and 134 deaths, a daily record since the start of the pandemic, the health ministry has said, as concerns grow that the country will not be able to control the pandemic.

Intensive care wards are almost full, health authorities said, adding the situation was catastrophic. The vaccination campaign has been very slow.

Delta variant becoming dominant in Germany

Germany’s disease control centre has said that the delta variant of the coronavirus has become dominant in the country and continues to quickly spread.

The Robert Koch Institute says according to their latest analysis, 59 percent of new infections were caused by delta by the end of last month. The centre says in its weekly report Wednesday, the Delta variant had nearly doubled within one week.

Some 33.2 million people, or 39.9 percent, are fully vaccinated in Germany. More than 47.5 million people, or 57.1 percent, have received their first shot.

Mexico sees over 8,500 new cases

Mexico has reported 8,507 new confirmed Covid-19 infections on Wednesday, as case numbers rose amid signs of a surging pandemic and a slow vaccination rollout in the country.

The daily jump in cases marks the highest level of infections since Feb. 24, according to official data, and follows nearly 8,000 additional Covid-19 infections posted by the Health Ministry on Tuesday.

The ministry on Wednesday also confirmed 234 additional fatalities, bringing Mexico's total since last year to 2,558,369 infection s and 234,192 deaths, according to the data.

Russia detains medical worker for selling fake vaccine certificates

Russian police has said they had detained a health worker in the Kaliningrad region for allegedly selling fake coronavirus vaccination certificates.

Moscow and several Russian regions have resorted to tough measures to encourage people to get inoculated, including by making vaccination mandatory to hold certain jobs.

The measures have driven some people towards an online black market to purchase vaccination certificates, a development authorities in Moscow say they are following closely.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies