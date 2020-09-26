Fast News

The coronavirus pandemic has killed over 992,000 people and infected more than 32.6 million worldwide. Here are the latest coronavirus-related developments for September 26:

People wearing face masks following the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak use phones next to an Alipay sign at a fair during the INCLUSION Fintech conference in Shanghai, China. September 24, 2020. (Reuters)

Saturday, September 26, 2020

Mainland China reports 15 new Covid-19 cases

Mainland China reported 15 new Covid-19 cases compared with eight cases announced a day earlier, the national health authority said.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all the new cases were imported infections involving travellers from abroad. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed Covid-19 patients, rose to 30 from 18 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed virus infections in mainland China now stands at 85,337, while the number of total deaths remained unchanged at 4,634.

China says WHO gave blessing for virus vaccine emergency use programme

The World Health Organization (WHO) supported China's campaign to vaccinate certain people against coronavirus in July while clinical trials were still underway, a Chinese health official said, although some experts have expressed concern about the move.

China launched its emergency programme in July, having communicated with the WHO in late June, according to Zheng Zhongwei, a National Health Commission official.

Hundreds of thousands of essential workers and other limited high risk groups have been given the vaccine, even though its efficacy and safety haven't been fully established as Phase 3 clinical trials are incomplete, raising concerns among experts.

"At end-June, China's State Council approved a plan of Covid-19 vaccine emergency use program," Zheng told a news conference.

"After the approval, on June 29, we made a communication with the relevant representatives of the WHO office in China, and obtained support and understanding from WHO," Zheng said.

Australia says world needs to know origins of Covid-19

The world's nations must do all they can to understand the origins of Covid-19, Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, in comments that could worsen tensions with China.

Addressing the United Nations General Assembly, Morrison said an inquiry into the roots of the virus would minimise the threat of another global pandemic.

"This virus has inflicted a calamity on our world and its peoples. We must do all we can to understand what happened for no other purpose than to prevent it from happening again," Morrison said via a teleconference video link.

"There is a clear mandate to identify the zoonotic source of the Covid-19 virus and how it was transmitted to humans."

Mexico's confirmed coronavirus cases up to 720,858

Mexico's confirmed virus cases rose to 720,858, according to updated data from the health ministry, along with a reported death toll of 75,844.

Authorities reported 5,401 new cases along with 405 deaths, but the true figures are likely significantly higher due to little testing.

Brazil reports 31,911 new virus cases

Brazil recorded 31,911 additional confirmed cases of the virus in the past 24 hours, and 729 deaths from the disease, the Health Ministry said.

Brazil has registered more than 4.6 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 140,537, according to ministry data.

