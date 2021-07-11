Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 187 million people and killed more than 4 million. Here are the latest coronavirus-related developments for July 11:

A resident is seen at the house for elderly Residence Christalain during the Covid-19 outbreak, in Brussels, Belgium, October 26, 2020 (Reuters)

Saturday, July 10:

Elderly woman infected with 'two virus variants at once'

A 90-year-old woman who died after falling ill with Covid-19 was infected with both the Alpha and Beta variants of the coronavirus at the same time, researchers in Belgium said, adding that the rare phenomenon may be underestimated.

The unvaccinated woman, who lived alone and received at-home nursing care, was admitted to the OLV Hospital in the Belgian city of Aalst after a spate of falls in March and tested positive for Covid-19 the same day.

While her oxygen levels were initially good, her condition deteriorated rapidly and she died five days later.

Brazil reports 1,205 more deaths

Brazil has registered 1,205 Covid-19 deaths and 48,504 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.

The South American country has now registered a total of 532,893 coronavirus deaths and 19,069,003 total confirmed cases.

Brazil has the second highest coronavirus death toll in the world, with only the United States reporting more fatalities.

South Korea reports 1,324 new cases

South Korea has reported 1,324 new coronavirus cases as of midnight on Saturday, Yonhap news agency reported, down from a record 1,378 the day before as the country battles a surge of infections, though with fewer serious cases than earlier waves.

Mexico reports 9,581 new cases

Mexico's health ministry has reported 9,581 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the country and 232 more fatalities, bringing its total to 2,586,721 infections and 234,907 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently suggested the actual death toll could be 60 percent higher than the official count.

Algerian prime minister infected with Covid-19

Newly appointed Algerian Prime Minister Ayman Benabderrahmane is infected with Covid-19, Algerian state TV said.

The prime minister, who had just formed his new government on Wednesday, will quarantine for seven days, but will continue performing his duties virtually, state TV said.

