Fast News

The coronavirus pandemic has now infected over 20 million people and has killed more than 733,000. Here are the latest updates for August 10:

Rio de Janeiro's Archbishop Orani Tempesta gestures as he celebrates a mass in tribute to the victims of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 9, 2020. (Reuters)

Monday, August 10, 2020

Over 20M cases worldwide

Global cases of the coronavirus crossed the grim milestone of 20-million mark, according to a tracking portal.

United States is the worst affected country with over 5.2 million cases followed by Brazil and India with over 3.02 million and 2.12 million reported infections, respectively.

Mexico reports 292 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry has reported 4,376 new confirmed coronavirus infections and 292 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 480,278 cases and 52,298 deaths.

China reports 49 new cases in mainland

China has reported 49 new cases in the mainland for August 9, compared with 23 cases a day earlier.

The National Health Commission said in a statement on Monday 35 of the new infections were imported cases. There were no new deaths. China also reported 31 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 11 a day earlier.

As of August 9, mainland China had a total of 84,668 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said. China's death toll from the coronavirus remained unchanged at 4,634.

Australia's Victoria state reports 322 new cases

Australia's second-most populous state has recorded 322 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the state's health department said on Monday.

Victoria state said there were 19 fatalities from the virus in the last day.

Brazil registers over 23,000 confirmed cases

Brazil reported 23,010 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 572 deaths from the disease caused by the virus in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said.

Brazil now has registered 3,035,422 cases of the virus since the pandemic began, and the official death toll from Covid-19 has risen to 101,049, according to ministry data.

UK daily death count could be scrapped - report

The UK's official Covid-19 daily death count could be scrapped following an investigation into Public Health England's method of counting the toll, The Telegraph newspaper has reported.

The conclusions of the investigation, which was ordered by Health Secretary Matt Hancock after it emerged officials were "exaggerating" virus deaths, are expected this week, the newspaper said on Sunday.

One recommendation could be to move to a weekly official death toll instead, a government source told The Telegraph.

Britain paused its daily update of the death toll last month and the government ordered a review into how Public Health England reports coronavirus deaths, after academics said the daily figures may include people who died of other causes.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies