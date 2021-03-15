Fast News

Coronavirus has killed more than 2.6 million people and infected over 120 million others worldwide. Here are the latest developments for March 15:

Half of the tests from the Pacific island nation of Papua New Guinea processed by Australia have been positive, officials say. (Reuters)

Monday, March 15, 2021

Papua New Guinea facing crisis

Half of the tests from the Pacific island nation of Papua New Guinea (PNG) processed by Australia have been positive, the leader of Queensland state said, prompting calls for faster vaccine delivery.

PNG's Western Province lies within a few kilometres of Australia's northern border, and Queensland laboratories are assisting to investigate the worsening outbreak.

Queensland state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said Papua New Guinea was "on the doorstep" and she held real concern about the rising infection rate there.

"Out of the 500 tests that our health authorities have done for PNG, 250 have come back positive," Palaszczuk told reporters.

Ninety new cases were recorded in Papua New Guinea on Saturday by its government, and a World Health Organisation weekly update was due to be released later on Monday.

PNG Prime Minister James Marape is also expected to make a statement on the worsening epidemic.

World awaits Covid origins report

The much-anticipated report from the international mission to Wuhan to investigate Covid-19's origins is set to be published this week, following intense US and Chinese pressure over its contents.

The pandemic has engulfed the planet, killing more than 2.6 million people and shredding the global economy since the first cases emerged in the Chinese city in December 2019.

In the 15 months since then, science has miraculously developed multiple vaccines to fight the disease, but the mystery at the very heart of the pandemic remains unsolved.

It was only in January 2021 that a team of international experts assembled by the World Health Organization finally visited Wuhan to start a month-long investigation on the ground.

The WHO mission was aimed at finding clues as to how the virus originally jumped from animals into humans.

Now, another month on after leaving Wuhan, the team and its Chinese counterparts are set to issue their findings -- which should help to identify the most likely pathways, while relegating other less probable hypotheses.

Mexico’s president knocks US over vaccines

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has voiced his disappointment at the US government saying the neighbouring country has not helped Mexico with vaccines.

Lopez Obrador thanked India and Russia, which have each sent small amounts of vaccines, and China, whose firms have promised millions of doses.

Lopez Obrador said, "I hope that soon I will be able to say thanks to the US government, because I am sure they are going to help too, it is just that that haven’t done so so far."

Mexico has seen almost 195,000 deaths, and almost 2.2 million cases. The country has approved 6 vaccines, and has so administered about 4.34 million shots.

The White House has rebuffed requests from US allies, including Mexico, Canada and the European Union, for vaccine doses produced in the United States, where months of production runs have produced vaccine solely for use in the country.

The US is scheduled to have enough approved vaccine delivered by mid-May to cover every American adult.

Italy under virus curbs again

Coronavirus restrictions were reimposed across much of Italy, while Ireland and the Netherlands became the latest countries to suspend AstraZeneca's shots over blood clot fears despite the firm and the WHO insisting there is no risk.

More than 350 million vaccine doses have been administered globally so far, and the AstraZeneca shot, among the cheapest available, is crucial to roll-outs in poorer parts of the world.

Despite immunisation programmes gathering pace, surges in infections remain a threat and Italian authorities reimposed restrictions on three-quarters of the country until April 6 to suppress an outbreak fuelled by the variant first detected in Britain.

China industrial output, retail sales surge in pandemic rebound

China's industrial output and retail sales surged in the first two months of the year, official data has shown, underscoring the country's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Industrial production spiked a forecast-busting 35.1 percent on-year, the biggest bounce in decades, while retail sales also beat expectations with 33.8 percent growth.

But the National Bureau of Statistics said the latest surge was in part due to distortions from last year's "low base in the same period".

Both indicators plunged in the early months of 2020 after Covid-19 surfaced in central China and spread rapidly around the country.

However, the world's second-largest economy became the first to bounce back globally after imposing strict lockdowns and virus control measures, clocking a full-year economic growth of 2.3 percent.

China reports five new mainland Covid-19 cases vs 10 a day earlier

Mainland China reported five new cases on March 14, down from 10 a day earlier, the country's national health authority said.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to nine from 10 cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed cases in Mainland China now stands at 90,049, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

Netherlands halts use of AstraZeneca vaccine

The Netherlands will suspend the use of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine until at least March 29 as a precaution, said the Dutch government.

The move, which follows a similar decision by Ireland earlier in the day, is based on reports from Denmark and Norway of possible serious side effects, the government said.

Three health workers in Norway who had recently received the vaccine were being treated in hospital for bleeding, blood clots, and a low count of blood platelets, its health authorities said on Saturday.

US urges Paraguay to work with Taiwan amid pandemic protests

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has urged Paraguay to work with its diplomatic ally Taiwan to overcome the pandemic, after protests in the South American country over the government's handling of the health crisis.

Thousands of Paraguayans have protested in the capital Asunción over the lack of medicine and intensive care beds amid a spike in cases and calls to impeach President Mario Abdo.

The US State Department said Blinken spoke with Abdo, outlining US efforts to help tackle the pandemic, and underscored the importance of free expression, peaceful demonstration, and the rule of law.

Brazil registers 1,127 new virus deaths

Brazil has reported 1,127 virus deaths in the past 24 hours and 43,812 new cases, said the Health Ministry, ending the most lethal week since the pandemic began a year ago.

The South American country has now registered 11,483,370 cases in all, while the official death toll has risen to 278,229, according to ministry data, in the world's second-worst outbreak after that of the United States.

Mexico reports 2,415 new cases, 220 additional deaths



Mexico has registered 2,415 new confirmed virus cases and 220 additional fatalities, bringing the totals in the country to 2,166,290 cases and 194,710 deaths, said Health Ministry.

The government says the actual number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Pakistan's largest province imposes partial lockdown

Amid a third wave of the virus that is gripping Pakistan’s largest province, Punjab, and the northern part of the country, Pakistani health, and administrative authorities have imposed a partial lockdown in affected areas.

Punjab authorities fined scores of marriage halls and restaurants for violating restrictions imposed again to fight the virus.

Officials in the capital, Islamabad, warned citizens that they must wear face masks and maintain social distancing in public.

Pakistan has reported 605,200 cases, including 13,508 deaths.

Protests erupt in Jordan after hospital deaths scandal



Protests erupted across many of Jordan's cities and provincial towns against the government's coronavirus restrictions, a day after oxygen ran out at a state hospital leading to the deaths of at least six Covid-19 patients.

Hundreds of people spilled into the streets in defiance of a night curfew in the northern city of Irbid and several other provincial cities including a neighbourhood in the capital and the city of Salt. Protesters also gathered further south in Karak city and the port city of Aqaba.

Prime Minister Bisher al Khasawneh fired the health minister and said he bore full responsibility for the initial deaths of six coronavirus patients that exposed gross negligence in the state health system when medical staff failed to act after oxygen ran out for two hours.

King Abdullah visited the hospital in Salt, a city west of the Jordanian capital of Amman, in a move officials said was intended to defuse tensions.

Dutch health authorities to cancel 43,000 vaccination appointments

Dutch health authorities will be forced to cancel 43,000 vaccination appointments due to the government's decision to halt use of the Astrazeneca coronavirus vaccine for at least two weeks, news agency ANP reported.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies