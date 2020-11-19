Fast News

The global coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 56 million people and killed over 1.3 million. Here are the updates for November 19:

Medical workers work a night shift outside of a special coronavirus intake area at Maimonides Medical Center on April 15, 2020 in the Borough Park neighbourhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (AFP)

November 19, 2020:

Canada in talks to donate extra vaccine shots to poorer countries

Canada, which has reserved enough doses to vaccinate residents against the virus several times over, is in talks with other governments about a plan to donate shots to lower-income countries, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

Canada has made deals to buy more doses per capita than any other nation, according to researchers at the Duke Global Health Innovation Center in North Carolina.

It is among a handful of wealthy nations that reserved billions of doses between them before late-stage trial data came in, ensuring they would get access even if only one or two vaccines worked.

Canada could donate extra doses through the World Health Organization-backed COVAX facility, which would distribute them among recipient countries, said a Canadian government source.

Separately, a COVAX source confirmed discussions were going on between Canada and other governments and organizations involved with COVAX, a facility created to ensure equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines.

US death toll passes 250,000

More than a quarter million people have died from the virus in the United States, the Johns Hopkins University tally recorded Wednesday, marking a bleak new milestone for the pandemic.

The US, which has now registered 250,029 fatalities, has by far the highest national death toll, ahead of Brazil with 166,699 deaths, India with 130,993 deaths and Mexico with 99,026.

Pfizer, BioNTech to seek emergency vaccine approval on Friday

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, will seek emergency approval from US regulators on Friday to begin using its vaccine.

In an exclusive interview with CNN on Wednesday, BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin said his company will approach the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and fill in the necessary paperwork on Friday.

In another interview with Reuters, also on Wednesday, Sahin said if all goes well, the FDA could grant emergency-use approval towards the end of the first half of December or early in the second half.

Conditional approval in the European Union could be achieved in the second half of December, he added.

"It will depend on the requests that we will receive and whether all the conditions are met."

Brazil reports over 34,000 new cases in 24 hours

Brazil recorded 34,091 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours and 756 deaths, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Brazil has registered more than 5.9 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 167,455, according to ministry data.

Virus wave must be fought without vaccines: WHO

The World Health Organization's emergencies director warned Wednesday that vaccines would not arrive in time to defeat the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The WHO's Michael Ryan said vaccines should not be seen as a "unicorn" magic solution -- and countries battling a resurgence of the virus would once again have to "climb this mountain" without them.

"I think it's at least four to six months before we have significant levels of vaccination going on anywhere," he said, during a public question and answer session live on social media.

Despite recent promising announcements from final-phase candidate vaccine trials, "We're not there with vaccines yet," said Ryan.

"Many countries are going through this wave, and they're going to go through this wave, and continue through this wave, without vaccines.

"We need to understand and internalise that, and realise: we have got to climb this mountain this time, without vaccines."

New York City schools to close again as city fights virus

New York's public schools will close temporarily to combat a rise in coronavirus cases, its mayor announced Wednesday, dealing a blow to the city's recovery.

Bill de Blasio said the schools would shut from Thursday "out an abundance of caution" after the city recorded a seven-day average positivity rate of three percent.

"We must fight back the second wave of Covid-19," he wrote on Twitter.

The three percent threshold had been agreed between the city government and teaching unions when New York's schools began reopening in September.

New York City is the largest school district in the United States with 1.1 million students.

