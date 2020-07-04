Fast News

The global coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 11.1 million people and claimed over 528,000 lives. Here are updates for July 4:

Chris and Amy Hillyard, owners of Farley’s East, pack lunches for World Central Kitchen, amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, in Oakland, California, U.S., July 1, 2020. (Reuters)

Saturday, July 4

US marks record 57,683 new cases in 24 hours

The US notched 57,683 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, a tally by Johns Hopkins University showed, the third consecutive day with record numbers of new infections.

The Baltimore-based university's tracker showed the total number of cases since the pandemic reached the US at 2,793,022 as of 8:30 pm (0030 Saturday GMT).

The university also recorded a further 728 fatalities, bringing the total US death toll to 129,405.

The new record case count came as infections surge in southern and western states, and as the United States – the hardest-hit country in the world in the coronavirus pandemic – heads into the July Fourth holiday weekend.

Brazil surpasses 1.5 million cases

Brazil registered 42,223 additional coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said, bringing the total tally to 1,539,081, the second-worst outbreak in the world behind the United States.

The number of coronavirus deaths rose by 1,290 to 63,174, according to the ministry.

Mexico registers 6,740 more infections

Mexico's health ministry reported 6,740 new confirmed coronavirus infections and 654 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 245,251 cases and 29,843 deaths.

The number of new cases was just one less than the record number reported on Thursday.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Afghan president's top aide dies of Covid-19

Afghanistan's top presidential aide Yosuf Ghazanfar died of coronavirus on Friday night, an official confirmed.

Ghazanfar, who is also a leading businessman, was unwell for some time, said presidential spokesman Shah Hussein Murtazawi.

Earlier this year, local media reported that many people close to President Ashraf Ghani had tested positive for Covid-19.

These reports were not confirmed publicly by officials.

However, the presidential spokesman confirmed Ghani and the first lady had tested negative for the virus.

The death toll from Covid-19 has hit 807 in Afghanistan, with more than 32,000 cases and above 16,000 recoveries.

WHO urges focus on first wave of coronavirus

The World Health Organization’s emergencies chief says “we need to put up a fight now” during a peak in the current wave of the coronavirus pandemic — rather than focusing on when a second wave might come.

Dr. Michael Ryan said the world will be much better at fighting a second wave, if people can learn the lessons of fighting the first wave.

WHO officials emphasized mask-wearing, social distancing, and hygiene by individuals, along with contact-tracing and tracking of cases by health authorities as key strategies to fight the virus. They say governments and individuals should contour their policies and behaviour based on the outbreak’s status in their countries.

Ryan said the world was experiencing a “second peak in the first wave” — a situation in which the virus hasn’t been suppressed enough to quell transmission to end the first one.

Johnson 1st NASCAR driver to test positive

Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson has tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss this weekend's race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The 44-year-old Johnson is the first driver in any NASCAR series to test positive and the news Friday evening cast a shadow over the historic NASCAR-IndyCar doubleheader races coming up Saturday and Sunday. There was no indication any races would be affected.

Hendrick Motorsports said Johnson will not return until he is cleared by a physician.

He was tested earlier Friday after his wife, Chani, tested positive after experiencing allergy-like symptoms.

Father of MMA star Nurmagomedov dies

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, the father and former trainer of Russian Mixed Martial Arts star Khabib Nurmagomedov has died at 57 after contracting coronavirus, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov announced.

The fighter's father was first hospitalised in April in his native North Caucasus region of Dagestan and was later transferred to a Moscow clinic.

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov trained numerous champions in judo and the Russian martial arts discipline sambo.

He began teaching his son fighting moves from the age of three, Komsomolskaya Pravda tabloid reported.

In 2018, Russian President Vladimir Putin had a televised meeting with Khabib Nurmagomedov and his father, saying that the fighter did not deserve harsh punishment for a post-fight brawl.

