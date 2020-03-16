Insight

Weeks after making their way to the Greek border region, refugees and migrants are holding out despite Greek attempts to push them back.

Despite the heavy rain and wintery gusts, refugees and migrants are continuing to camp out near the Greek-Turkish border.

Tens of thousands of people began heading to the region in late February after Turkey declared it could no longer shoulder the burden of the refugee crisis brought on by Assad regime bombardment of civilians in Syria by itself.

Those refugees and migrants who wanted to leave were allowed by the Turkish government to make their way to the border with Greece and make the crossing.

Such attempts, however, have been severely repelled by Greek security officers, who are backed by right-wing militias and volunteers.

The images below highlight their plight:

Refugees and migrants are creating shelters near the Greek border in the hope they can somehow get across into EU territory (Belal Khaled / TRTWorld)

Refugees who have managed to get to the Greek side have been forcefully returned by Greek officials. Many complain of degrading treatment or physical abuse, including beatings. (Belal Khaled / TRTWorld)

Those camping out in the open include women and children. Turkish relief organisations and volunteers have been providing them with help, such as food, and weather-appropriate clothing to withstand the conditions. (TRTWorld)

A man uses plastic sheeting to cover a child, protecting her from the elements. (Belal Khaled / TRTWorld)

With little to protect them from the elements, refugees are taking refuge in derelict buildings and keeping themselves warm by lighting fires in the open. They hope to use the cover of night to evade the Greek presence on the border and enter the EU. (Belal Khaled / TRTWorld)

Since the start of the Syrian uprising in 2011, more than 11 million Syrians have fled their homes, including more than 6 million to other countries. Turkey hosts 3.65 million and has warned European states that it does not have the capacity to take in more. (Belal Khaled / TRTWorld)

The Assad regime and Russian offensive in northern Syria risks forcing millions out of Syria, creating a repeat of the 2015 refugee crisis. (Belal Khaled / TRTWorld)

Turkey has repeatedly warned that any continuation of regime aggression in northern Idlib would result in a humanitarian catastrophe, which will be the responsibility of the entire world. (Belal Khaled / TRTWorld)

Turkey is home to one of the largest refugee populations in the world with at least 3.65 million Syrians alone. (Belal Khaled / TRTWorld)

A refugee child peeks out from between barriers near the Turkish border with Greece. Many of those trying to cross are Syrian refugees who fled Assad regime brutality. (Belal Khaled / TRTWorld)

Source: TRT World