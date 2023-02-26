Fast News

After weeks of rescue efforts, the focus of Turkish authorities has shifted toward rehabilitation in the country's 11 provinces devastated by two 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude quakes that have left more than 50,000 dead in Türkiye and neighbouring Syria.

The twin quakes were centred in Kahramanmaras and struck 10 other provinces – Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Elazig, Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Sanliurfa.

The quakes were followed by 9,136 aftershocks, leaving at least 44,218 people dead in Türkiye alone, AFAD, the country's disaster management agency, says. In Syria, the death toll stood at 5,914.

Here is how you can help the earthquake victims.

Following are the latest updates:

0056 GMT — Kenyan businessman sells gold necklace to help quake victims

Kenyan businessman Rashid Jama has said he sold a gold necklace worth $3,745 to raise money for earthquake victims in Türkiye.

Jama told Anadolu Agency that he was compelled to take action after hearing about the earthquakes that have claimed more than 44,200 lives in southern Türkiye.

"I was very touched and saddened by the news when I saw the scale of the destruction," he said.

0004 GMT — Head of UN-Habitat visits 'apocalyptic' scenes in quake-hit area

The executive director of the UN Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat) has visited the Turkish province of Gaziantep, one of the provinces affected by the twin quakes that hit the southern region of the country earlier this month.

Maimunah Mohd Sharif, accompanied by Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan, Environment Minister Murat Kurum and Minister of Family and Social Services Derya Yanik visited container cities in the Nurdagi and Islahiye districts and talked to victims.

Sharif said she came to offer condolences, solidarity and hope to survivors.

She thanked the Turkish first lady for bringing her to the quake-hit zone and said: "I came here personally to witness the catastrophe. I can watch it from YouTube, I can watch it from TV but I decided to come here personally."

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets his Azerbaijani counterpart in Istanbul as Ilham Aliyev is on visit to show solidarity and support after #TurkiyeQuakes pic.twitter.com/BikQYUs1OM — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) February 25, 2023

2343 GMT — Georgian search and rescue team returns to Tbilisi

A Georgian search and rescue team has returned to Tbilisi from quake-hit Türkiye.

"The Georgian search and rescue team returning from Hatay was met at the airport by the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Georgia, the head of the emergency management service, employees of the embassy and its departments and Turkish businessmen," the Turkish Embassy in Tbilisi wrote on Twitter.

The embassy thanked the team in Turkish and Georgian.

For our live updates from Saturday (February 25), click here.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies