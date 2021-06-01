Fast News

EU's envoy to Palestine Sven Kuhn von Burgsdorff, who is visiting the besieged Gaza City for the first time since the ceasefire agreement with Israel, says the bloc would do its best to address people's humanitarian needs.

European Union (EU) Representative in Palestine Sven Kuhn von Burgsdorff (C) speaks during a press conference in Gaza on June 01, 2021. (AA)

The reconstruction of Gaza needs several steps, including a unified Palestinian government and the lifting of the Israeli 15-year-old blockade, an EU representative said.

"These steps are not European Union conditions to the reconstruction [of Gaza], but a logical path to start this process," EU representative in Palestine Sven Kuhn von Burgsdorff said at a news conference in Gaza on Tuesday.

Burgsdorff stressed conducting "democratic elections in Palestine."

He hailed Egyptian efforts to enable Gaza residents to live in stability and peace, as Egypt led efforts to solidify a cease-fire between Israel and the Palestinian resistance groups in Gaza.

Journalist Nizar Sadawi has more from blockaded Gaza as EU representative visits the Palestinian enclave for first time since ceasefire pic.twitter.com/hVwE1BmXtx — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) June 1, 2021

A trail of destruction

Burgsdorff reiterated that the EU previously announced an initial grant of $40 million (€34 million) to support Gaza.

An Egyptian-brokered truce that took effect May 21 ended Israel’s 11-day bombardment of Gaza.

Israeli attacks in Gaza and the West Bank killed at least 289 people, including women and children, and left a trail of destruction.

Health centres and media offices, as well as schools, were among structures that were targeted.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies