Aubameyang's decision to stay with Arsenal will be a major boost to manager Mikel Arteta who said he wanted to build the squad around the Gabon international after they won the FA Cup last month.

Arsenal's Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang chases the ball during the English Premier League football match between Fulham and Arsenal at Craven Cottage in London on September 12, 2020. (AFP)

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has signed a new three-year deal ending speculation over a potential exit as he entered the final year of his contract.

"Signing for this special club was never in doubt," Aubameyang said in a statement on Tuesday.

"It's thanks to our fans, my team mates, my family and everybody at this club that I feel like I belong here."

"I believe in Arsenal. We can achieve big things together. We have something exciting here and I believe the best is to come for Arsenal."

British media reported Aubameyang's new contract makes the 31-year-old one of the highest earners at the club alongside midfielder Mesut Ozil.

Source: Reuters