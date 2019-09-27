Fast News

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said if Ankara could not reach an agreement with the US on a safe zone, "we will eradicate the terrorists ourselves."

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu attends Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) Informal Foreign Ministry Meeting within the 74th session of UN General Assembly in New York, United States on September 27, 2019. (AA)

Turkey is not satisfied with the current state of talks with the United States to establish a planned "safe zone" in northern Syria, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday.

Ankara wants NATO ally Washington to clear a 480-km-long border area from YPG terrorist group, warning of unilateral action otherwise.

YPG is the Syrian branch of the PKK, which is considered a terror organisation by the US, EU and Turkey.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said earlier on Friday that efforts were on schedule, but warned that Ankara had completed military preparations along its border.

Speaking to reporters after the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Cavusoglu reiterated Ankara's warning that it will act unilaterally if talks did not yield results and the US continued its stalling tactics.

He also said Washington was considering re-including Turkey in the F-35 fighter jet programme, from which Ankara was suspended over its purchase of Russian defence systems.

Source: Reuters