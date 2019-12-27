Fast News

The TurkStream natural gas pipeline will carry 15.75 billion cubic meters of Russian gas to Turkish consumers.

TurkStream aims directly to connect the large gas reserves in Russia to the Turkish gas transportation network, creating a reliable source of energy for Turkey, south and southeast Europe. (December 25, 2019) (AA)

Turkey will launch the TurkStream natural gas pipeline next month, energy and natural resources minister said on Friday.

"We will launch TurkStream on January 8. We will be indispensable in international markets with natural gas pipelines coming from both the east and north," said Fatih Donmez in a meeting in the northwestern Bilecik province.

Referring to the inauguration of the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline’s (TANAP) Europe link on November 30, Donmez said: “When the TANAP was first signed, people said that the project was a dream.”

“And now, we are concluding another giant project after TANAP. While TurkStream and TANAP will ensure that our nation uses natural gas without any problems, we will also play a key role in ensuring the security of Europe's natural gas supply."

The Nord Stream project — operational since 2011 with an annual capacity of 55 billion cubic meters — brings Russian gas directly to Germany via the Baltic Sea.

The Nord Stream 2, spearheaded by Russia's state-owned energy company Gazprom, is nearly completed and has the same annual capacity, running almost parallel to the first pipeline route.

Together they will meet the annual gas demands of a quarter of the European continent.

The TurkStream natural gas pipeline has a total capacity of 31.5 billion cubic meters, out of which the first line will carry a capacity of 15.75 billion cubic meters of Russian gas to Turkish consumers. The second line will carry another 15.75 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe via Turkey.

Source: AA