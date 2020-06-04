Fast News

The new satellite is an important step to meet the needs of Turkey's military and civilian sectors for high-resolution images from indigenous technology.

The first Turkish-made, high-resolution earth observation satellite is set for launch in 2021, Turkish officials said on Thursday.

"Imece", the new satellite, is an important step to meet the needs of Turkey's military and civilian sectors for high-resolution images from indigenous technology, said participants at a meeting hosted by Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank.

Final assembly of the satellite is being done jointly by Turkey's ministries of technology, defence, and transportation.

The satellite is set for production, after successful tests.

