Sustained firing broke out in the Sudanese capital amid simmering tensions between the military and the country's powerful paramilitary forces.

Talk of a potential confrontation and the sight of armoured vehicles and military trucks in Khartoum streets have made citizens fearful, several told the Reuters news agency. (Reuters)

A powerful paramilitary group has taken control of several key sites in Sudan following fighting with the regular army, including the presidential palace in central Khartoum.

In a statement on Saturday, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) said it had taken "full control" of the palace as well as the airports in Khartoum and Merowe in the north of the country.

It said the moves came in response to attacks by the regular army on RSF bases in south Khartoum, where earlier witnesses had told Reuters news agency that they heard heavy gunfire.

Associated Press also reported the sounds of heavy firing in a number of areas, including central Khartoum and the neighbourhood of Bahri.

In response, the Sudanese Army said in a statement that the fighting broke out after RSF troops tried to attack its forces in southern Khartoum. It declared the RSF a “rebel force” and described the paramilitary’s statements as “lies.”

Commercial aircraft trying to land at Khartoum International Airport began turning around to head back to their originating airport. Flights from Saudi Arabia turned back after nearly landing at Khartoum International Airport, flight tracking data showed.

'No country has two armies'

The rift between the forces came to the surface on Thursday, when the army said that recent movements by the RSF had happened without coordination and were illegal.

A confrontation between them could spell prolonged strife across a vast country already dealing with economic breakdown and flare-ups of tribal violence.

Earlier, Sudan's head of state and army chief General Abdel Fattah al Burhan had earlier indicated that the military is prepared to take any step to solve the ongoing standoff.

"We reassure citizens that the crisis is on the way to being solved," they said on early on Saturday.

"Our leadership is more aware than to lead the country to a civil war where even the victor will lose."

The RSF, which together with the army overthrew long-ruling leader Omar al Bashir in 2019, began redeploying units in Khartoum and elsewhere amid talks last month on its integration into the military under a transition plan leading to new elections.

That dispute has delayed the signing of a final agreement with political parties and the formation of a civilian government.

Citizens have blamed both sides for the tensions.

"They are fighting over power and plundering the country, we are fighting for food and drink and education and healthcare," said Nafisa Suleiman, sitting at a vegetable stall.

"The military is supposed to protect people and now they are our greatest danger," said 35-year-old Isam Hassan. "The RSF should be under the military's control. No country has two armies," he added.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies