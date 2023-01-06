Fast News

President Lula da Silva's government announces return to UN pact on global migration, four years after former far-right leader Jair Bolsonaro withdrew from the accord.

Refugees in Brazil will likely benefit from the country's decision, particularly those coming from Haiti and Venezuela. (AP Archive)

Brazil's new government has announced its decision to return to UN pact on global migration, an internationally non-binding deal that was abandoned during former president Jair Bolsonaro's rule.

"Brazil's return to the Pact reinforces the Brazilian Government's commitment to protecting and promoting the rights of more than four million Brazilians living abroad," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Thursday

Despite its non-binding status, the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration establishes a framework for "migration governance that puts migrants and their human rights at the centre."

In 2018, Brazil signed up to the agreement along with 164 UN member states.

Bolsonaro administration withdrew from the pact in 2019.

"Defense of national sovereignty was one of our campaign's banners and it will be a priority of our government," Bolsonaro said at the time.

"The Brazilians and immigrants who live here will be safer under rules that we ourselves make, without external pressure."

The accord, which addresses issues such as how to protect migrants, integrate them and send them home, has been criticised by mostly right-wing European politicians who say it could increase immigration.

'Rebuild bridges'

Local newspaper Folha reported refugees in Brazil will likely benefit from the country's decision, particularly those coming from Haiti and Venezuela.

On Wednesday, Brazil's new secretary general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Laura da Rocha, underscored Brazil's need to "rebuild bridges" both regionally and internationally.

Since winning the election in October, Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has been pushing to restore the country's standing internationally.

