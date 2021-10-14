Fast News

President Joe Biden’s administration has said its top priority is repatriating Americans and green card holders who could not leave Afghanistan in the US evacuation operation in August.

Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, walks past an US air force airplane that flew them at Kosovo's capital Pristina International Airport on August 29, 2021. (AP)

The United States will resume evacuation flights from Afghanistan before the end of the year, the Wall Street Journal has reported, citing an unidentified US State Department official.

The US-sponsored flights would help US citizens, legal residents and some visa applicants. No date has been set for the flights to resume, it reported.

READ MORE: Biden: Afghanistan evacuation among 'most difficult in history'

Representatives for the State Department did not immediately reply to a request for comment on the WSJ report.

President Joe Biden's administration has said its top priority is repatriating Americans and green card holders who could not leave Afghanistan in the US evacuation operation in August.

READ MORE: NATO to rush Afghanistan evacuation as US hits wall with Taliban, logistics

Source: TRTWorld and agencies