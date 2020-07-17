Fast News

Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have extended the US ban on cruise ships through the end of September as coronavirus infections rise in most US states, including Florida.

Workers sanitise equipment at Memorial West Hospital in Pembroke Pines, Florida, US on July 13, 2020. (Reuters)

The US has set yet another record for new coronavirus cases, with 77,300 infections recorded in 24 hours.

The country is by far the worst-affected worldwide, with 3,576,221 confirmed infections and 138,358 fatalities.

Experts believe it never emerged from its first wave of infections, and cases have been surging again in recent weeks, particularly across the south and west in states that pushed to lift lockdown restrictions early.

Florida has emerged as the epicentre of the US outbreak, reporting a record 156 Covid-19 deaths on Thursday and nearly 14,000 new infections.

The total number of virus cases in the "Sunshine State" has now surpassed 315,000, and there have been 4,782 deaths, according to Florida Department of Health figures.

Florida is now reporting more Covid-19 cases daily than any other state in the country. California and Texas are next, with about 10,000 new cases a day each.

Ban on cruise ships extended

Federal health officials are extending the US ban on cruise ships through the end of September as coronavirus infections rise in most US states, including Florida.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on Thursday that it was extending a no-sail order that had been scheduled to expire July 24.

In the order signed by CDC Director Dr Robert Redfield, the agency said the cruise industry hasn't controlled transmission of the virus on its ships.

The CDC said it was concerned whether cruise ships operating now with reduced crews were complying with practices designed to prevent transmitting the virus.

The CDC said its concerns “highlight the need for further action prior to resuming passenger operations”.

The order covers ships that can carry 250 or more passengers. The CDC said cruise ships are more crowded than most urban settings, and even when only essential crew remains on board, the virus continues to spread.

Companies that belong to an industry trade group, the Cruise Lines International Association, had already canceled cruises until September 15 because of ongoing discussions with federal officials over how to restart operations safely.

Members of the group include Carnival Corp, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.

The trade group issued a statement saying it was committed to safety and would talk with CDC about appropriate steps to let cruises resume in the United States “when the time is right”.

From March 1 through July 10, there have been nearly 3,000 cases of Covid-19 or similar illnesses and 34 deaths on cruise ships, according to the CDC.

There have been 99 outbreaks covering 80 percent of the ships in US waters, the CDC said.

Nine ships are still dealing with outbreaks, the agency said.

Coast Guard figures show that on July 10 there were 14,702 crew members on board 67 ships.

