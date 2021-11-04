Fast News

Galgut had been British bookmakers’ runaway favourite to win the $69,000 prize with his story of a troubled Afrikaner family and its broken promise to a Black employee.

Author Damon Galgut was previously shortlisted for “The Good Doctor” in 2003 and “In a Strange Room” in 2010, but lost both times. (PA / AP)

South African writer Damon Galgut has won the prestigious Booker Prize for fiction with “The Promise,” a novel about one white family’s reckoning with South Africa’s racist history as the family failed commitment to give their Black maid her own home.

The novel about a white family with a farm outside Pretoria – where Galgut grew up – was tipped to land the prize ahead of the announcement late on Wednesday.

It was Galgut's third time as a finalist for the $68,175 (50,000 pounds) English language literary award prize, for a book the judges called a “tour de force.”

Despite his status as favourite, Galgut said that he was “stunned” to win.

"It's changed my life and please know I am profoundly, humbly grateful for this," he said in his acceptance speech.

"It's taken a long while to get here and now that I have, I kind of feel that I shouldn't be here," added the author, who wrote his first novel aged 17.

We are delighted to announce that the winner of the #2021BookerPrize is 'The Promise' by Damon Galgut! Watch Damon’s winner’s interview live on the BBC now: https://t.co/AV21wqAtaD@ChattoBooks @vintagebooks @penguinrandom pic.twitter.com/TeC0WvN9k9 — The Booker Prizes (@TheBookerPrizes) November 3, 2021

'Great year for African writing'

The white South African writer has said he wanted the critically acclaimed novel to show how "the passing of time" impacts a family, a country, its politics and "notions of justice" – all while also exploring mortality.

Speaking immediately after winning the Booker, Galgut paid homage to his home continent.

"This has been a great year for African writing and I'd like to accept this on behalf of all the stories told and untold, the writers heard and unheard, from the remarkable continent that I'm part of," he said.

He noted that this year’s Nobel literature laureate, Zanzibar-born writer Abdulrazak Gurnah, was also African.

Previously he was shortlisted for “The Good Doctor” in 2003 and “In a Strange Room” in 2010, but lost both times.

Now, he is the third South African novelist to win the Booker Prize, after Nadine Gordimer in 1974 and J.M. Coetzee, who won twice, in 1983 and 1999.

“The Promise” was selected over five other novels, including three by US writers: Richard Powers’ “Bewilderment,” the story of an astrobiologist trying to care for his neurodivergent son; Patricia Lockwood’s social media-steeped novel “No One is Talking About This” and Maggie Shipstead’s aviator saga “Great Circle.”

The other finalists were Sri Lankan author Anuk Arudpragasam’s aftermath-of-war story “A Passage North” and British/Somali writer Nadifa Mohamed’s “The Fortune Men,” about a Somali man falsely accused of murder in 1950s Wales.

