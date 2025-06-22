The Turkish Foreign Ministry has expressed deep concern over the US strike on Iran's nuclear facilities, warning it could escalate the regional conflict into a global crisis.

“The US attack on the Islamic Republic of Iran’s nuclear sites on June 22 has maximised the risk we repeatedly highlighted, the escalation of conflict and destabilisation of the security environment,” the ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

Ankara said it is “deeply concerned” about the possible consequences of the operation targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities.

“These developments may lead the regional dispute to a global level. We do not want to see such a disastrous scenario unfold,” the statement added.

Türkiye called on all parties involved to act responsibly and “immediately halt reciprocal attacks” to avoid further casualties and destruction.

“The only way to resolve the dispute over Iran’s nuclear program is through negotiations,” the ministry emphasised, urging the international community to support diplomatic efforts to find a peaceful solution.

“Türkiye stands ready to fulfil its responsibilities and make constructive contributions,” the statement concluded.

