The Palestinian resistance group Hamas said it has received a new US ceasefire proposal through mediators and expressed its readiness to resume negotiations.

“We received some ideas from the American side through mediators to reach a ceasefire agreement,” the group said in a statement through Telegram on Sunday.

It welcomed any move that supports “efforts to stop the aggression on our people”.

The group showed its readiness to “immediately sit at the negotiating table to discuss the release of all prisoners in exchange for a clear declaration of ending the war and a complete withdrawal (of Israeli forces) from the Gaza Strip”.

Hamas has also agreed to the formation of an independent Palestinian committee to manage the administrative affairs of the enclave and demanded that Israel ensure its commitment to what will be agreed upon under the deal, “to prevent a repetition of past experiences where agreements were reached but then rejected or overturned”.

‘Seriously considering’ Trump’s proposal: Netanyahu