POLITICS
2 min read
US appeals court rejects Trump request to deploy National Guard in Chicago area
The 7th US Circuit Court of Appeals says the federal government remains barred from deploying troops, but that any out-of-state Guard members in Illinois do not need to return to their home states for now.
US appeals court rejects Trump request to deploy National Guard in Chicago area
Military personnel in uniform are seen at the US Army Reserve Centre, in Elwood, Ill., a suburb of Chicago [FILE]. / AP
October 11, 2025

A federal appeals court has rejected the Trump administration's request to immediately allow the deployment of National Guard troops to Illinois, leaving in place a lower court's order that blocked the mobilisation temporarily.

In a brief order on Saturday, the 7th US Circuit Court of Appeals said the federal government remains barred from deploying troops but that any out-of-state Guard members in Illinois do not need to return to their home states for now. The mobilisation had included hundreds of soldiers called up from the Texas National Guard.

US District Judge April Perry had issued an order blocking the National Guard deployment on Thursday after expressing scepticism about the administration's assertions that the soldiers were needed to protect federal agents from violent protesters.

A separate federal judge in Oregon has also blocked President Donald Trump's effort to send troops to Portland, though another appellate court appeared poised to overrule that decision during arguments earlier this week.

In both cases, the Democratic governors of the states sued Trump, arguing that the administration deliberately miscast mostly peaceful demonstrations as violent to justify further deployments.

Perry's order is set to remain in effect until at least October 23, though she could extend it.

Recommended

Trump has threatened to expand his campaign to other Democratic-led cities, after sending Guard troops this year to Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., despite objections from their mayors.

A trial court in Los Angeles ruled the deployment of Guard troops there during the summer was illegal, though an appeals court later granted a stay of that ruling while the administration's appeal is pending.

While the National Guard is part of the US military, during domestic deployments, it is usually controlled by governors in response to events such as natural disasters.

RelatedTRT World - National Guard troops arrive in Illinois amid Trump's plan to deploy forces in Chicago and Portland

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Madagascar’s president warns of ‘attempted coup’ after soldiers join protests
China ‘not afraid’ of trade war after Trump threatens new tariffs
Former speaker Herminie wins Seychelles presidential run-off election
Afghan, Pakistani armies engage in intense border clashes amid rising tensions
White House begins mass federal layoffs amid 10-day shutdown
Ukraine says Russian drone strike kills two energy workers in Chernihiv
China issues bounty for Taiwan PsyOps unit for 'separatism'
North Korea displays new long-range missile at military parade celebrating Kim Jong-Un’s leadership
UN urges US, Venezuela to avoid actions threatening peace amid rising tensions
Trump to hit China with 100% tariffs after Beijing's rare earth curbs
US Muslim group slams Nobel for awarding Venezuela's Machado
Trump set to join leaders, diplomats from Türkiye, Pakistan, other nations at Gaza summit in Egypt
Tempers flare as US shutdown threatens pay of 1.3 million active-duty American troops
White House says Nobel committee's Trump snub was 'politics over peace'
US Senate votes to repeal Caesar Act sanctions on Syria: Senator Wilson
Why jailed leader Marwan Barghouti matters so much for Palestine’s cause
By Murat Sofuoglu