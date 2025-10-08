Members of the Texas National Guard have arrived in Illinois as part of US President Donald Trump’s plan to deploy troops to Chicago and Portland, according to CNN.

About 200 soldiers were part of the initial deployment, with more expected to join soon.

The troops are stationed at a military facility outside Chicago, where they are receiving training in crowd control and legal protocols before beginning operations.

Two US military C-17 Globemaster transport planes arrived overnight in neighbouring Indiana after departing from Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas.

Federal focus on 'facility protection'

Gregory Bovino, the Border Patrol official overseeing operations in Chicago, said the Guard would primarily focus on protecting federal facilities and providing rapid response in emergencies.

"Facility protection obviously is going to be front and centre to that," Bovino told CNN, citing an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Broadview, which has been the site of recent protests.