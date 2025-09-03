WORLD
2 min read
'Courageous' North Korean soldiers joined Ukraine war at Kim's initiative: Putin
The statement marks the first time the Russian president acknowledges the involvement of North Korean troops in the Ukraine war.
'Courageous' North Korean soldiers joined Ukraine war at Kim's initiative: Putin
The Russian president asked Kim to convey his "warmest words of gratitude to all the people" of North Korea. / AA
September 3, 2025

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said the "courageous" North Korean soldiers joined the Ukraine war at the initiative of their leader Kim Jong-un.

Putin made the comments during bilateral talks with Kim at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse after attending China's "Victory Day" military parade in Beijing.

The statement marks the first time the Russian president noted the involvement of North Korean troops in the Ukraine war at Kim's initiative.

Kim said he intended to focus on the “prospects for developing relations” with Moscow, adding: “I am very pleased that today we have the opportunity to talk about our relations, about interaction, about prospects, about the development of these relations, and that I have the opportunity to meet with you alone,” cited by the Russian state-run RIA Novosti news agency.

Putin said ties between Russia and North Korea had taken on a “special trusting and friendly character, an allied character.”

He noted that North Korean special forces had participated in the battle for Russia’s Kursk region against Ukrainian troops.

“On your initiative, as is well known, your special forces took part in the liberation of the Kursk region, in full accordance with our new agreement,” Putin said, lauding North Korean soldiers as having fought “courageously and heroically.”

The Russian president asked Kim to convey his "warmest words of gratitude to all the people" of North Korea.

Recommended

As he escorted the North Korean leader to his car following their meeting, Putin extended an invitation to Kim for a future visit to Russia, telling him: “We are waiting for you. Come.”

This is their fourth bilateral meeting that lasted 2.5 hours.

Earlier, Putin and Kim met for their first summit in 2019, when the North Korean leader travelled to Russia’s Far Eastern city of Vladivostok.

Later in September 2023, Kim travelled to Russia’s Far East again for a second summit with Putin, who paid his second trip to Pyongyang last year in June, when they signed a comprehensive strategic partnership, requiring each other for military support in case of an attack from a third party.

Later, Pyongyang deployed thousands of troops to Russia in the Ukraine war.

According to South Korea, Pyongyang lost some 2,000 troops in the fight against Kiev.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Israeli scammer 'Tinder Swindler' arrested in Georgia
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
UK summons Russian ambassador after multiple NATO airspace breaches
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Medvedev warns no-fly zone over Ukraine would trigger NATO-Russia conflict
Pakistan army says it killed 31 terrorists in security operations
US military officers make surprise appearance at Russia-Belarus ‘Zapad-2025’ war games