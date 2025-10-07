Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Tuesday discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and global issues.

“Türkiye is working to ensure a ceasefire in Gaza, to deliver humanitarian aid to the region,” Erdogan told Putin in a phone call, according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

Erdogan said that diplomatic initiatives must gain momentum to ensure that the Ukraine war ends in a “fair and lasting peace,” adding that Ankara will also continue its efforts for peace.

The Turkish president also wished Putin a happy birthday.

Türkiye previously hosted high-profile negotiations in March 2022, when Russian and Ukrainian delegations met in Istanbul for direct talks just weeks after the war began.