Military commanders from Thailand and Cambodia met on Tuesday for the first time since the recent border conflict, following the implementation of a ceasefire that took effect on Monday night.

Commanders in all three border zones have agreed to a ceasefire and a freeze on troop movements until the General Border Committee meeting on August 4, the Royal Thai Army said in a statement on X.

Lieutenant General Maly Socheata, spokeswoman for Cambodia’s Defence Ministry, confirmed the meetings at a press conference.

She said both sides agreed to "respect the ceasefire, halt troop deployment, restore communication and information-sharing channels, and seek guidance from their superiors on any unresolved issues," according to a statement shared by the Information Ministry.

Socheata said Cambodian forces are "fully committed" to upholding the ceasefire and promoting peace, as agreed upon by the prime ministers of Cambodia and Thailand during their meeting in Malaysia on Monday.

The meeting between the rival commanders came after Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced the ceasefire on Monday, following a meeting between Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and acting Thai Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai in Kuala Lumpur.