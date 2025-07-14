The US Department of Defence has awarded contracts worth up to $200 million each to OpenAI, Google, Anthropic, and Elon Musk’s xAI to accelerate the use of advanced artificial intelligence across the military and federal government.

The Pentagon’s Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office said on Monday that the agreements aim to scale up the deployment of "agentic AI workflows" to address key national security priorities.

"Establishing these partnerships will broaden DoD use of and experience in frontier AI capabilities and increase the ability of these companies to understand and address critical national security needs," the department said in a statement.

The awards follow a $200 million contract announced last month with OpenAI to prototype AI tools for both combat and enterprise operations.

On Monday, Musk’s company xAI said its Grok chatbot will be available to US government agencies under a new suite called "Grok for Government."

The tool is now listed on the General Services Administration (GSA) schedule, allowing any federal department or agency to purchase access.