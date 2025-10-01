WORLD
Qatar welcomes Trump's order treating any attack on its territory as a threat to US security
Doha says the move is an "important step" in bolstering the two countries' partnership in defence and will boost bilateral cooperation.
Qatar, home to the largest US military base in the Middle East, has long viewed the US as a crucial security guarantor. / Reuters
October 1, 2025

Qatar welcomed an executive order signed by US President Donald Trump affirming that any attack on the country's security and sovereignty would be considered a threat to US security.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Qatari Foreign Ministry called the order "a reflection of the strong and longstanding ties between Doha and Washington, built on cooperation and partnership in mediation, conflict resolution, and global peace and security."

It said the move represents "an important step" in bolstering the two countries' defence partnership.

The ministry expressed Qatar's full appreciation for Washington's role in consolidating regional peace, saying this step "will contribute to strengthening bilateral cooperation in the security and diplomatic fields."

It reiterated Qatar's commitment "to working with the US and international partners as a trusted mediator to address shared challenges, advance conflict resolution through diplomatic means, and support sustainable peace in the region."

The executive order states that if Qatar comes under attack, the United States should "take all lawful and appropriate measures — including diplomatic, economic, and, if necessary, military — to defend the interests of the United States and of the State of Qatar."

It came three weeks after Israel conducted air strikes targeting Hamas leaders in Doha, which drew harsh criticism from both Qatari and US officials.

Qatar, home to the largest US military base in the Middle East, has long viewed the US, like many of its Gulf neighbours, as a crucial security guarantor.

This made Israel's recent strike, despite its close ties with Washington, especially alarming for Qatari officials.

Qatar, along with Egypt and the US, has been a key mediator between Israel and Hamas to end nearly two years of Israeli bombardment in Gaza, where more than 66,100 people have been killed since October 2023.

