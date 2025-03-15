A Myanmar junta air strike on a village held by anti-coup fighters killed at least 12 people according to a local administrative official, who said the bombardment targeted civilian areas.

Myanmar's military seized power in a 2021 coup which has plunged the country into a fractious civil war and analysts say the embattled junta is increasingly using air strikes to target civilians.

The Friday afternoon strike hit the village of Letpanhla around 60 kilometres (40 miles) north of the country's second biggest city of Mandalay.

The village in Singu township is held by the People's Defence Forces (PDF) — anti-coup guerillas who took up arms after the military toppled the country's civilian government four years ago.

"A lot of people were killed because they dropped bombs on crowded areas," said the local administrative official, who asked to remain anonymous. "It happened at the time people were going to the market".

"We're currently making a list and have registered 12 people killed," he said on Saturday.

A junta spokesman could not be reached for comment and the death toll could not be independently verified. The local PDF unit reported there had been 27 fatalities.

Wails of grief

Witness Myint Soe, 62, said he tried to hide as an aircraft came in for a bombing run.

"I heard huge bomb blast sounds at the same time I was hiding," he said. "When I came out and looked at the market area I saw it was on fire."

In the aftermath, buildings which appeared to be homes and a restaurant were ablaze, as people in civilian clothing and camouflage uniforms doused the flames with water.